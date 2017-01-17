Decorated activist slain in northern ...

Decorated activist slain in northern Mexico

15 hrs ago

A Mexican indigenous leader who was awarded the prestigious Goldman Environmental Prize in 2005 has been shot dead, less than a year after another winner of the award was slain in Honduras. The state prosecutor's office in the northern state of Chihuahua says 51-year-old Isidro Baldenegro was killed Sunday at a home in the town of Guadalupe y Calvo.

Chicago, IL

