Dear Donald Trump: A letter from Mexico

I am writing to you as a migration researcher and the coordinator of the Casa del Migrante in Tijuana, which provides assistance mainly to men who have been deported to Mexico from the United States. I am also writing to you as the descendant of Chinese migrants, born in Tijuana, at the southern border of your country, where I have witnessed the impact of US migration policies first-hand while I was growing up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.