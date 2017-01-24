'Dead body dumped in street' was disg...

'Dead body dumped in street' was disguarded Xmas tree

12 hrs ago Read more: ITV

Police investigating reports of a dead body left on a street in Mexico said it turned out to be a disguarded Christmas tree. Officials in Mexico City were called to the eastern borough of Iztapalapa where residents reported a body, wrapped in tape, had been dumped in the road.

Chicago, IL

