'Dead body dumped in street' was disguarded Xmas tree
Police investigating reports of a dead body left on a street in Mexico said it turned out to be a disguarded Christmas tree. Officials in Mexico City were called to the eastern borough of Iztapalapa where residents reported a body, wrapped in tape, had been dumped in the road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ITV.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann...
|3 hr
|Well Well
|8
|Workers raise a taller fence along the Mexico-U...
|4 hr
|BuildTheWall
|2
|Trump to move on border security, immigration e...
|Tue
|ICE
|2
|Women In Mexico Join Global March Against Trump
|Tue
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|5
|Trump's NAFTA revamp may hinge on partners' wil...
|Tue
|vs TPP
|1
|Trump issues executive orders freezing federal ...
|Jan 23
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Mexico Makes MOVES At Border To Sabotage Presid...
|Jan 21
|Wildchild
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC