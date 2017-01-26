Couple found entering Mexico with dea...

Couple found entering Mexico with dead girl deny murder

1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

Couple who were caught crossing into Mexico with a toddler's corpse in their bag deny murdering and torturing the girl A couple who were found trying to enter Mexico with the body of a 2-year-old girl stuffed in a duffel bag have pleaded not guilty to torturing and murdering her. Mercy Mary Becerra, 44, and Johnny Lewis Hartley, 39, were stopped on August 9 while they were trying to cross into Tijuana on foot from San Diego at the San Ysidro port of entry.

Chicago, IL

