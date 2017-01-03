Cops Arrest 19 Of Their Own For Looti...

Cops Arrest 19 Of Their Own For Looting During Mexico's Unrest

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

Mexican police detained 19 of their own on Monday for their alleged involvement in the looting that occurred last week in the town of Veracruz as the national protests against the gas price hikes continue into their second week. They were arrested after investigations turned up a warehouse hoarding many looted materials that had not been reported by the officers to their superiors, according to the Secretary of Public Security.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With illegal immigration arrests down, does Tex... (Oct '08) Sun Farmer 179
News Mexico's drug war: Rosarito Beach regulars won'... (Mar '09) Jan 7 Rosarito chick 39
News U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara Jan 7 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News Looking north from Mexico on immigration Jan 7 New Resident 15
News Border Challenge: Illegal Aliens from Planet Ea... Jan 3 tomin cali 1
News Mexico to use border security, immigration as l... Dec 29 Wildchild 7
News The numbers don't lie, but anti-immigration rad... Dec 27 Jayhawker 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Syria
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,608 • Total comments across all topics: 277,776,306

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC