Cops Arrest 19 Of Their Own For Looting During Mexico's Unrest
Mexican police detained 19 of their own on Monday for their alleged involvement in the looting that occurred last week in the town of Veracruz as the national protests against the gas price hikes continue into their second week. They were arrested after investigations turned up a warehouse hoarding many looted materials that had not been reported by the officers to their superiors, according to the Secretary of Public Security.
