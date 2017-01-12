Concern grows in Mexico, home to now ...

Concern grows in Mexico, home to now empty Ford plant

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Ford Motor Company's abrupt decision to scrap a planned car plant in central Mexico is raising concerns about the region's future economic viability. Nathan Frandino reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mexico president tries again to calm anger over... 1 hr ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News With illegal immigration arrests down, does Tex... (Oct '08) Jan 8 Farmer 179
News Mexico's drug war: Rosarito Beach regulars won'... (Mar '09) Jan 7 Rosarito chick 39
News U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara Jan 7 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News Looking north from Mexico on immigration Jan 7 New Resident 15
News Border Challenge: Illegal Aliens from Planet Ea... Jan 3 tomin cali 1
News Mexico to use border security, immigration as l... Dec 29 Wildchild 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,436 • Total comments across all topics: 277,859,982

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC