California hires ex-Attorney General Holder to fight Trump

Vowing to protect California's values and constitutional guarantees, Democratic leaders in the state Legislature announced Wednesday they have hired former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder to serve as outside counsel to advise their legal strategy against the incoming administration of Donald Trump . Holder will help legislators resist any attempts to roll back liberal progress on issues such as climate change, health care, civil rights and immigration, said California Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon , D-Los Angeles, and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon , D-Paramount.

