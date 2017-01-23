Boiling over on the border: The reaso...

Boiling over on the border: The reasons behind the gasoline protests in Mexico

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

At a gas station in Tijuana on Wednesday, cab driver Martn Canseco talked angrily about the dramatic spike in gasoline prices that has touched off protests that have sometimes turned deadly. "I cannot feed my family, it's too hard," he said as the digits flew by on the pump filling up his van.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 11 min Mikey 243
News El Paso, Juarez know what happens when a wall d... 11 hr Lord Byron is cryin 9
News Trump's Immigration Crackdown Will Backfire Sat Wildchild 1
News Fear and rage on US-Mexico border Fri Wildchild 1
News Women In Mexico Join Global March Against Trump Jan 27 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 10
News A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann... Jan 27 gwww 64
News Camino Real: Trail merits national historic status (Dec '10) Jan 26 MadeInTaos 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,368 • Total comments across all topics: 278,389,592

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC