Boiling over on the border: The reasons behind the gasoline protests in Mexico
At a gas station in Tijuana on Wednesday, cab driver Martn Canseco talked angrily about the dramatic spike in gasoline prices that has touched off protests that have sometimes turned deadly. "I cannot feed my family, it's too hard," he said as the digits flew by on the pump filling up his van.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|11 min
|Mikey
|243
|El Paso, Juarez know what happens when a wall d...
|11 hr
|Lord Byron is cryin
|9
|Trump's Immigration Crackdown Will Backfire
|Sat
|Wildchild
|1
|Fear and rage on US-Mexico border
|Fri
|Wildchild
|1
|Women In Mexico Join Global March Against Trump
|Jan 27
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|10
|A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann...
|Jan 27
|gwww
|64
|Camino Real: Trail merits national historic status (Dec '10)
|Jan 26
|MadeInTaos
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC