Back-to-back shootings spark new concern about simmering narco...

3 hrs ago

Just a day after a multi-homicide shooting marred a music festival in Playa del Carmen, the state prosecutor's office in nearby Cancun was attacked by gunmen, leaving four dead. The attack has added to a sense of alarm in an area that has long been the heart of Mexico's tourism industry, and the violence hints at the criminal presence in the region.

