Back-to-back shootings spark new concern about simmering narco...
Just a day after a multi-homicide shooting marred a music festival in Playa del Carmen, the state prosecutor's office in nearby Cancun was attacked by gunmen, leaving four dead. The attack has added to a sense of alarm in an area that has long been the heart of Mexico's tourism industry, and the violence hints at the criminal presence in the region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred...
|1 hr
|Ronald Ross
|37
|Cubans sold everything to reach U.S., now hundr...
|3 hr
|ASKING
|11
|Goldman Prize-winning activist slain in norther...
|5 hr
|Melting Pot eh
|1
|Pink Store Valentine's Day Customer Appreciatio... (Feb '11)
|Tue
|Panhead_Mike
|10
|Cuban migrants steps from US border hope for Tr...
|Mon
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|10
|Mexico protects islands off Baja California's P...
|Jan 16
|walter
|1
|FEATURE-Surge of African migrants brave Latin A...
|Jan 16
|tomin cali
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC