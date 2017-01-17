Automakes will continue Mexico invest...

Automakes will continue Mexico investments despite Trump threats, study says

Forecasting firm LMC Automotive expects automakers will continue to invest in Mexico over the next four years despite tariff threats and social media shaming from President-elect Donald Trump. , said production south of the border for Detroit's three automakers will increase through 2020, while production in both Canada and the U.S. is expected to fall.

