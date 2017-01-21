Authorities in Mexico arrest man suspected in Oregon deputy's traffic collision death
Authorities have arrested a man in the Mexican state of Puebla who is wanted in the traffic collision deaths of Marion County Deputy Kelly Fredinburg and another man in 2007, according to the Oregon State Police. "It has been nearly 10 years since the tragic loss of Deputy Kelly Fredinburg," Marion County Sheriff Jason Myers said in a news release issued Saturday.
