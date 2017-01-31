As tensions flare, Netanyahu says Tru...

As tensions flare, Netanyahu says Trump wall tweet wasn't about Mexico

15 hrs ago

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures during a meeting with Likud party members at the Knesset on January 30, 2017. AFP/ MENAHEM KAHANA) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday denied he had expressed support for US President Donald Trump's push for a border wall with Mexico, after a tweet by the Israeli leader sparked a diplomatic crisis between Jerusalem and Mexico City.

