Are terrorists crossing the US-Mexico border? Excerpts from the case file.
For the past eight years there has been a running debate between conservatives and liberals over the potential threat of terrorists using the US-Mexico border to enter or attack America. Although there have been no terror attacks in the American homeland linked to the US-Mexico border, the threat of terrorists using the border to gain access to the US is not merely hypothetical.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cuban migrants steps from US border hope for Tr...
|34 min
|tomin cali
|6
|Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred...
|4 hr
|New Resident
|31
|Mexico protects islands off Baja California's P...
|4 hr
|walter
|1
|FEATURE-Surge of African migrants brave Latin A...
|6 hr
|tomin cali
|3
|Mexico president tries again to calm anger over...
|Jan 13
|Dee Dee Dee
|4
|With illegal immigration arrests down, does Tex... (Oct '08)
|Jan 8
|Farmer
|179
|Mexico's drug war: Rosarito Beach regulars won'... (Mar '09)
|Jan 7
|Rosarito chick
|39
