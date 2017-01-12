Are terrorists crossing the US-Mexico...

Are terrorists crossing the US-Mexico border? Excerpts from the case file.

Read more: Christian Science Monitor

For the past eight years there has been a running debate between conservatives and liberals over the potential threat of terrorists using the US-Mexico border to enter or attack America. Although there have been no terror attacks in the American homeland linked to the US-Mexico border, the threat of terrorists using the border to gain access to the US is not merely hypothetical.

Chicago, IL

