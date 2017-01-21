And Now, Some Excellent Mexican Folk Music From Lila Downs
January 13, 2017 - Lila Downs has spent her career exploring the furthest reaches of Mexican folk music. With a voice that borrows heavily from opera, Downs performs the kind of full-throated mariachi singing that would fit right in at Mexico City's Garibaldi Square - ground zero for mariachi.
