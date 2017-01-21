And Now, Some Excellent Mexican Folk ...

And Now, Some Excellent Mexican Folk Music From Lila Downs

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Little Green Footballs

January 13, 2017 - Lila Downs has spent her career exploring the furthest reaches of Mexican folk music. With a voice that borrows heavily from opera, Downs performs the kind of full-throated mariachi singing that would fit right in at Mexico City's Garibaldi Square - ground zero for mariachi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Little Green Footballs.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Women In Mexico Join Global March Against Trump 11 hr ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 3
News Mexico Makes MOVES At Border To Sabotage Presid... Sat Wildchild 1
News Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit... Sat Northern fence 2
News Cubans sold everything to reach U.S., now hundr... Jan 20 Tony Montana 15
News U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara Jan 20 Wildchild 4
News Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred... Jan 18 Ronald Ross 37
News Goldman Prize-winning activist slain in norther... Jan 18 Melting Pot eh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,686 • Total comments across all topics: 278,163,598

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC