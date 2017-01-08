American man arrested in shooting of ...

American man arrested in shooting of U.S. official in Mexico

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

The U.S. Embassy in Mexico released surveillance footage of a man authorities believe shot and wounded a U.S. official Jan. 6 in the city of Guadalajara. The U.S. Embassy in Mexico released surveillance footage of a man authorities believe shot and wounded a U.S. official Jan. 6 in the city of Guadalajara.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With illegal immigration arrests down, does Tex... (Oct '08) 13 hr Farmer 179
News Mexico's drug war: Rosarito Beach regulars won'... (Mar '09) Sat Rosarito chick 39
News U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara Sat ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News Looking north from Mexico on immigration Sat New Resident 15
News Border Challenge: Illegal Aliens from Planet Ea... Jan 3 tomin cali 1
News Mexico to use border security, immigration as l... Dec 29 Wildchild 7
News The numbers don't lie, but anti-immigration rad... Dec 27 Jayhawker 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,812 • Total comments across all topics: 277,733,825

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC