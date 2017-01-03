American charged with attempted murder of U.S. diplomat in Mexico

A U.S. citizen was charged with the attempted murder of an American diplomat stationed at the U.S. Consulate in Guadalajara, Mexico, the Justice Department said on Tuesday. Zia Zafar, 31, of Chino Hills, California, made an appearance in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, on Tuesday after being deported from Mexico to the United States and arrested on Monday, the department said in a statement.

