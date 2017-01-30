Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: Trump's thre...

Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: Trump's threats unite Mexico

16 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

There is no longer any doubt that Trump really does intend to go ahead with an enormous wall along the 3218km border between the US and Mexico, writes Ambrose Evans-Pritchard. President Donald Trump's escalating threats against Mexico have led to calls for a guerrilla struggle of national resistance from across the political spectrum, uniting the Mexican people as almost never before in modern times.

Chicago, IL

