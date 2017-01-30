Ambassador of Mexico visits BHOS
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector A meeting of Rector of Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov with the Ambassador of the United Mexican States to Azerbaijan Rodrigo Labardini and attache of the Embassy Mario Fernandez took place at BHOS. The rector informed the guests about activity of the Higher School established upon a decree of the President of the Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev, attainments achieved with a short period of time, teaching process and conditions created for the BHOS students.
