Ambassador of Mexico visits BHOS

Ambassador of Mexico visits BHOS

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Trend

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector A meeting of Rector of Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov with the Ambassador of the United Mexican States to Azerbaijan Rodrigo Labardini and attache of the Embassy Mario Fernandez took place at BHOS. The rector informed the guests about activity of the Higher School established upon a decree of the President of the Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev, attainments achieved with a short period of time, teaching process and conditions created for the BHOS students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 28 min CallousOneToo 267
News El Paso, Juarez know what happens when a wall d... 7 hr Barron T 12
News Trump's Immigration Crackdown Will Backfire Sat Wildchild 1
News Fear and rage on US-Mexico border Jan 27 Wildchild 1
News Women In Mexico Join Global March Against Trump Jan 27 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 10
News A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann... Jan 27 gwww 64
News Camino Real: Trail merits national historic status (Dec '10) Jan 26 MadeInTaos 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,479 • Total comments across all topics: 278,408,068

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC