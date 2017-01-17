Already reeling, Mexico fears it has much to lose with Trump
In this Aug. 31, 2016 file photo, Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto, left, and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump shake hands after a joint statement at Los Pinos, the presidential official residence, in Mexico City. Before his swearing-in, Trump has already hurt Mexico's economy by pressuring automakers to shift factories out of Mexico and amid an uncertain economic outlook, the peso has plunged to all-time lows against the U.S. dollar.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara
|5 hr
|ICE Capitan
|3
|Cubans sold everything to reach U.S., now hundr...
|12 hr
|DC Dave
|13
|Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred...
|21 hr
|Ronald Ross
|37
|Goldman Prize-winning activist slain in norther...
|Wed
|Melting Pot eh
|1
|Pink Store Valentine's Day Customer Appreciatio... (Feb '11)
|Jan 17
|Panhead_Mike
|10
|Cuban migrants steps from US border hope for Tr...
|Jan 16
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|10
|Mexico protects islands off Baja California's P...
|Jan 16
|walter
|1
