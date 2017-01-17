After weeks of pain at the pump, Mexicans are seeing effects...
While the protests in Mexico against the country's fuel price hikes have pulled back from the extremes seen earlier this month , demonstrations have continued in recent days . The prices increases, between 14% and 20% for gasoline and diesel , have animated public anger in Mexico in a way that previous unpopular policies haven't, and as those hikes begin to push other prices up, that frustration looks set to endure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cubans sold everything to reach U.S., now hundr...
|2 hr
|Tony Montana
|15
|U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara
|7 hr
|Wildchild
|4
|Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred...
|Wed
|Ronald Ross
|37
|Goldman Prize-winning activist slain in norther...
|Wed
|Melting Pot eh
|1
|Pink Store Valentine's Day Customer Appreciatio... (Feb '11)
|Jan 17
|Panhead_Mike
|10
|Cuban migrants steps from US border hope for Tr...
|Jan 16
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|10
|Mexico protects islands off Baja California's P...
|Jan 16
|walter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC