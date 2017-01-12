5th man gets prison in drug-related Texas abduction-slaying
A fifth man has been sentenced to prison over a 2009 drug-related kidnapping and killing of a West Texas man who was later found shot with his hands chopped off in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.
