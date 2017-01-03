4 agents killed in northern Mexico; 4...

4 agents killed in northern Mexico; 4 more die in crash

The New Zealand Herald

" Four agents with the Tamaulipas state prosecutors' office have been killed in northern Mexico, while four federal agents died in a road accident in the same border state. Tamaulipas Gov. Francisco Garcia Cabeza de Vaca wrote in his Twitter account late Wednesday that the four agents were killed in the border city of Nuevo Laredo.

Chicago, IL

