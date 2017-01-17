3 dead in new shooting in Mexico's Ca...

3 dead in new shooting in Mexico's Caribbean resort region

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Gunmen attacked the state prosecutors' office in this Caribbean resort city Tuesday, and authorities said three people were killed, ratcheting up tensions just a day after a shooting at a music festival in a nearby town left three foreigners and two Mexicans dead. It was too early to say if the attacks were linked, but they were a marked intrusion of bloodshed into Mexico's main tourism zone, a region that had previously been spared much of the violence plaguing other parts of the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cubans sold everything to reach U.S., now hundr... 27 min dave 10
News Pink Store Valentine's Day Customer Appreciatio... (Feb '11) 23 hr Panhead_Mike 10
News Cuban migrants steps from US border hope for Tr... Mon Wholly Silicon Wafer 10
News Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred... Mon New Resident 36
News Mexico protects islands off Baja California's P... Mon walter 1
News FEATURE-Surge of African migrants brave Latin A... Mon tomin cali 3
News Mexico president tries again to calm anger over... Jan 13 Dee Dee Dee 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,037 • Total comments across all topics: 278,029,899

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC