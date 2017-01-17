3 dead in new shooting in Mexico's Caribbean resort region
Gunmen attacked the state prosecutors' office in this Caribbean resort city Tuesday, and authorities said three people were killed, ratcheting up tensions just a day after a shooting at a music festival in a nearby town left three foreigners and two Mexicans dead. It was too early to say if the attacks were linked, but they were a marked intrusion of bloodshed into Mexico's main tourism zone, a region that had previously been spared much of the violence plaguing other parts of the country.
