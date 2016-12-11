We ate every taco on 99W: Here are the 10 best
Oregon 99W runs about 100 miles from Southwest Portland to Junction City, passing through suburbs and sleeper communities directly to Oregon wine country, taking on the character of its communities along the way. In Tigard, 99W is a transportation planner's nightmare of red lights and stop-and-go traffic.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mexico to use border security, immigration as l...
|Thu
|Wildchild
|7
|The numbers don't lie, but anti-immigration rad...
|Dec 27
|Jayhawker
|7
|'It's normal. I like them, they like me': Canad... (Apr '16)
|Dec 27
|Heidemarie
|3
|Record number of deportations took place on Oba...
|Dec 26
|tomin cali
|1
|Dioceses in Texas, New Mexico to hold El Paso b...
|Dec 22
|L Morales
|6
|Mexican immigrants' holiday trips home overshad...
|Dec 21
|spytheweb
|2
|Officials: Native dreamcatchers used in meth sm...
|Dec 20
|Jackie of Deming
|4
