VIDEO: Mexico Fireworks Market Explodes, - At Least Two Dozen' Dead
An explosion at a fireworks market 25 miles north of Mexico City killed "at least two dozen" people on Tuesday, December 20. The fireworks explosion occurred in Tultepec, Mexico, and was followed by a massive fire that consumed the market and the people who were unable to escape. CNN reports that "pyrotechnics are a major industry in Tultepec," and CBS News reports that "at least two dozen" people were killed when the explosion occurred.
