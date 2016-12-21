UPDATE 1-Mexico inflation rises faste...

UPDATE 1-Mexico inflation rises faster than expected in early Dec

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Reuters

MEXICO CITY, Dec 22 Mexico's annual inflation accelerated faster than expected in early December and reached its highest level in two years, stoked higher partly by a weak peso that has pushed policymakers to raise borrowing costs. Inflation in the 12 months through mid-December was 3.48 percent, the national statistics institute said on Thursday, the highest half-month reading since December 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dioceses in Texas, New Mexico to hold El Paso b... Thu L Morales 6
News Mexican immigrants' holiday trips home overshad... Dec 21 spytheweb 2
News Officials: Native dreamcatchers used in meth sm... Dec 20 Jackie of Deming 4
News Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille... Dec 18 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News Over 10,000 Stranded Haitians Could Seek Asylum... Dec 17 lsluera61 1
News 30-foot statue from Mexico part of Texas church... Dec 13 New Resident 64
News Fugitive in Grand Terrace child molestations ca... (Nov '09) Dec 11 Muneca 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,178 • Total comments across all topics: 277,327,186

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC