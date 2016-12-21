UPDATE 1-Mexico inflation rises faster than expected in early Dec

MEXICO CITY, Dec 22 Mexico's annual inflation accelerated faster than expected in early December and reached its highest level in two years, stoked higher partly by a weak peso that has pushed policymakers to raise borrowing costs. Inflation in the 12 months through mid-December was 3.48 percent, the national statistics institute said on Thursday, the highest half-month reading since December 2014.

