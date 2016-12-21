UPDATE 1-Mexico inflation rises faster than expected in early Dec
MEXICO CITY, Dec 22 Mexico's annual inflation accelerated faster than expected in early December and reached its highest level in two years, stoked higher partly by a weak peso that has pushed policymakers to raise borrowing costs. Inflation in the 12 months through mid-December was 3.48 percent, the national statistics institute said on Thursday, the highest half-month reading since December 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dioceses in Texas, New Mexico to hold El Paso b...
|Thu
|L Morales
|6
|Mexican immigrants' holiday trips home overshad...
|Dec 21
|spytheweb
|2
|Officials: Native dreamcatchers used in meth sm...
|Dec 20
|Jackie of Deming
|4
|Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille...
|Dec 18
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|Over 10,000 Stranded Haitians Could Seek Asylum...
|Dec 17
|lsluera61
|1
|30-foot statue from Mexico part of Texas church...
|Dec 13
|New Resident
|64
|Fugitive in Grand Terrace child molestations ca... (Nov '09)
|Dec 11
|Muneca
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC