UN Urges Mexico To Focus More On The Fight Against Impunity

The United Nations Subcommittee on the Prevention of Torture has urged the Mexican authorities to redouble its efforts to fight impunity and to immediately adopt the General Law on Torture, in full conformity with relevant international standards. "Eight years after our first visit to Mexico, the different definitions of the offence of torture continue to generate actual or potential loopholes for impunity," said Felipe Villavicencio, the head of the Subcommittee delegation, adding that fighting impunity is one of the most effective preventive measures to end torture and ill-treatment.

