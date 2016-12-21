UN rights experts urge Mexico to focu...

UN rights experts urge Mexico to focus more on the fight against impunity

Friday

"Eight years after our first visit to Mexico, the different definitions of the offence of torture continue to generate actual or potential loopholes for impunity," said Felipe Villavicencio, head of the Subcommittee delegation, maintaining that fighting impunity is one of the most effective preventive measures to end torture and ill-treatment. According to official statistics, there are more than 4,700 open investigations for acts related to torture at the federal level.

Chicago, IL

