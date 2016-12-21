U.S.-Mexico Trade Relationship: One of Trust and Prosperity

During a recent visit to Mexico City, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker emphasizes the importance of continuing the U.S.-Mexico High Level Economic Dialogue . During a recent visit to Mexico City, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker emphasized the importance of continuing the U.S.-Mexico High Level Economic Dialogue -- a critical structure for facilitating cooperation on economic issues between the two countries -- after the Obama Administration comes to an end.

