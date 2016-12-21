Trump seeks path for Mexico barrier, but will it be a - big, beautiful wall'?

President-elect Donald Trump's transition team has asked federal border protection officials for guidance on where a new wall separating the United States from Mexico could be erected, a Democratic congressman from Texas said on Dec. 22, 2016. President-elect Donald Trump's transition team has asked federal border protection officials for guidance on where a new wall separating the United States from Mexico - a signature promise of Trump's campaign - can be erected, according to a Democratic congressman from Texas who opposes the idea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.