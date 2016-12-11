Tourists have finally discovered Mexico City, the author's hometown

In the hourlong traffic jam from Mexico City International Airport, on a road clogged with cars, buses and trucks, I keep glancing out the window, looking for familiar signposts, streets, neighborhoods, threads of childhood memories. This is the city where I learned to read and write, where I first went to school, where I first visited a museum, the Palacio de Bellas Artes, and first saw the murals of Diego Rivera, JosA© Orozco, David Alfaro Siqueiros.

