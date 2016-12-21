Thousands attend Mexican girl's party following viral invite
Rubi Ibarra looks at her mother Anaelda as journalists struggle to get images during a Mass as part of Rubi's down-home 15th birthday party in the village of La Joya, San Luis Potosi State, Mexico, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. Millions of people responded to the invitation for Rubi's Dec. 26th coming of age party in rural northern Mexico, after her parent's video asking "everybody" to attend went viral.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Record number of deportations took place on Oba...
|Mon
|tomin cali
|1
|Dioceses in Texas, New Mexico to hold El Paso b...
|Dec 22
|L Morales
|6
|Mexican immigrants' holiday trips home overshad...
|Dec 21
|spytheweb
|2
|Officials: Native dreamcatchers used in meth sm...
|Dec 20
|Jackie of Deming
|4
|Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille...
|Dec 18
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|Over 10,000 Stranded Haitians Could Seek Asylum...
|Dec 17
|lsluera61
|1
|30-foot statue from Mexico part of Texas church...
|Dec 13
|New Resident
|64
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC