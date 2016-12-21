Thirteen killed in Mexican wave of drug violence

MEXICO CITY: Thirteen people were killed in the restive Mexican states of Michoacan and Guerrero, Mexican authorities said on Sunday, amid feuds between rival drug gangs that have racked the country. The prosecutor's office of the western state of Michoacan said in a statement the heads of six men were found in front of a business in the town of Jiquilpan, near the border with Jalisco, where drug traffickers from the Jalisco New Generation Cartel operate.

