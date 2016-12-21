These three U.S. companies moved jobs to Mexico. Here's why
About a year ago, employees got the bad news: Operations were moving to a facility in Nuevo Laredo. By the time the factory closed in August, about 280 Brake Parts workers had lost their jobs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dioceses in Texas, New Mexico to hold El Paso b...
|Dec 22
|L Morales
|6
|Mexican immigrants' holiday trips home overshad...
|Dec 21
|spytheweb
|2
|Officials: Native dreamcatchers used in meth sm...
|Dec 20
|Jackie of Deming
|4
|Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille...
|Dec 18
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|Over 10,000 Stranded Haitians Could Seek Asylum...
|Dec 17
|lsluera61
|1
|30-foot statue from Mexico part of Texas church...
|Dec 13
|New Resident
|64
|Fugitive in Grand Terrace child molestations ca... (Nov '09)
|Dec 11
|Muneca
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC