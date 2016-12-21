These three U.S. companies moved jobs...

These three U.S. companies moved jobs to Mexico. Here's why

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

About a year ago, employees got the bad news: Operations were moving to a facility in Nuevo Laredo. By the time the factory closed in August, about 280 Brake Parts workers had lost their jobs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dioceses in Texas, New Mexico to hold El Paso b... Dec 22 L Morales 6
News Mexican immigrants' holiday trips home overshad... Dec 21 spytheweb 2
News Officials: Native dreamcatchers used in meth sm... Dec 20 Jackie of Deming 4
News Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille... Dec 18 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News Over 10,000 Stranded Haitians Could Seek Asylum... Dec 17 lsluera61 1
News 30-foot statue from Mexico part of Texas church... Dec 13 New Resident 64
News Fugitive in Grand Terrace child molestations ca... (Nov '09) Dec 11 Muneca 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,488 • Total comments across all topics: 277,340,288

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC