The Latest: Trump dinner with Mexicoa s Carlos Slim confirmed
A spokeswoman for Donald Trump has confirmed a published report that the president-elect recently had dinner with Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim. The weekend meal at Trump's Florida estate is surprising because Trump criticized Slim toward the end of the U.S. presidential election.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dioceses in Texas, New Mexico to hold El Paso b...
|Thu
|L Morales
|6
|Mexican immigrants' holiday trips home overshad...
|Dec 21
|spytheweb
|2
|Officials: Native dreamcatchers used in meth sm...
|Dec 20
|Jackie of Deming
|4
|Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille...
|Dec 18
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|Over 10,000 Stranded Haitians Could Seek Asylum...
|Dec 17
|lsluera61
|1
|30-foot statue from Mexico part of Texas church...
|Dec 13
|New Resident
|64
|Fugitive in Grand Terrace child molestations ca... (Nov '09)
|Dec 11
|Muneca
|7
