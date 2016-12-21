Starr County hires liaison with Mexico

Starr County hires liaison with Mexico

Patricia LA3pez Moreno, an attorney from Ciudad Miguel AlemA n, will assist the county in navigating Mexican laws for a fee of $500 per month. "It's to our advantage," said County Judge Eloy Vera.

Chicago, IL

