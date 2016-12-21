Ricki Lake looks stunning on the beach during her holiday in Mexico
The star, 48, got her cossie on during a holiday in Cancun, Mexico, with her pal Abby Epstein, who she makes documentaries with. Ricki showed off her enviable figure in a black one piece on the beach, after doing a hot dog legs Instagram with the caption "This doesn't suck".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The numbers don't lie, but anti-immigration rad...
|1 hr
|Catch5623
|8
|Mexico to use border security, immigration as l...
|1 hr
|tomin cali
|4
|'It's normal. I like them, they like me': Canad... (Apr '16)
|20 hr
|Heidemarie
|3
|Record number of deportations took place on Oba...
|Mon
|tomin cali
|1
|Dioceses in Texas, New Mexico to hold El Paso b...
|Dec 22
|L Morales
|6
|Mexican immigrants' holiday trips home overshad...
|Dec 21
|spytheweb
|2
|Officials: Native dreamcatchers used in meth sm...
|Dec 20
|Jackie of Deming
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC