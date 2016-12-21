Red Christmas in Mexico: decapitations and a mass slaying1 hour ago

Mexico City, December 26: Western Mexico's plague of violence continued on Christmas Day with the discovery of six decapitated heads in one state and the slaying of seven people in another. The Michoacan state prosecutor's office said the six heads - which it referred to as "cephalic extremities" - were found in Jiquilpan, a municipality near the state of Jalisco in a region that has been a battleground between competing drug gangs in recent years.

