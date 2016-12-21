Portland glass company sold; production moves to Mexico
One of two Portland-based glass manufacturers that sparked toxic air concerns earlier this year has been sold to a California company and will have production of its materials moved to Mexico. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Uroboros Glass founder Eric Lovell had announced plans in September to sell the facility.
