Portland glass company sold; producti...

Portland glass company sold; production moves to Mexico

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

One of two Portland-based glass manufacturers that sparked toxic air concerns earlier this year has been sold to a California company and will have production of its materials moved to Mexico. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Uroboros Glass founder Eric Lovell had announced plans in September to sell the facility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mexico to use border security, immigration as l... 1 hr Just Sayin 2
News The numbers don't lie, but anti-immigration rad... 13 hr Jayhawker 7
News 'It's normal. I like them, they like me': Canad... (Apr '16) 17 hr Heidemarie 3
News Record number of deportations took place on Oba... Mon tomin cali 1
News Dioceses in Texas, New Mexico to hold El Paso b... Dec 22 L Morales 6
News Mexican immigrants' holiday trips home overshad... Dec 21 spytheweb 2
News Officials: Native dreamcatchers used in meth sm... Dec 20 Jackie of Deming 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,997 • Total comments across all topics: 277,399,712

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC