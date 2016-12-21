Planning could lead to new internatio...

Planning could lead to new international rail crossing

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Valley Morning Star

A large-scale study in the works could lead to the eventual relocation of railroad tracks in southern Dona Ana County and the establishment of a new international rail crossing west of the Santa Teresa Port of Entry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mexico to use border security, immigration as l... 5 hr Wildchild 7
News The numbers don't lie, but anti-immigration rad... Tue Jayhawker 7
News 'It's normal. I like them, they like me': Canad... (Apr '16) Tue Heidemarie 3
News Record number of deportations took place on Oba... Dec 26 tomin cali 1
News Dioceses in Texas, New Mexico to hold El Paso b... Dec 22 L Morales 6
News Mexican immigrants' holiday trips home overshad... Dec 21 spytheweb 2
News Officials: Native dreamcatchers used in meth sm... Dec 20 Jackie of Deming 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Mexico
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,317 • Total comments across all topics: 277,430,282

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC