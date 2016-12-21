NEWS Mexico PET recycler sets ambitious 2020 goal
PetStar SAPI de CV is launching a revised sustainable business model as it aims to consolidate its position as the world's leading food-grade PET recycler in an increasingly competitive industry. Founded in 2006, the Mexican company's goal is to recover and recycle all the PET bottles sent to market by its seven stakeholders by 2020 and thus achieve zero waste.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics News.
