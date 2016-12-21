NEWS Mexico PET recycler sets ambitio...

NEWS Mexico PET recycler sets ambitious 2020 goal

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Plastics News

PetStar SAPI de CV is launching a revised sustainable business model as it aims to consolidate its position as the world's leading food-grade PET recycler in an increasingly competitive industry. Founded in 2006, the Mexican company's goal is to recover and recycle all the PET bottles sent to market by its seven stakeholders by 2020 and thus achieve zero waste.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The numbers don't lie, but anti-immigration rad... 13 hr Catch5623 8
News Mexico to use border security, immigration as l... 14 hr tomin cali 4
News 'It's normal. I like them, they like me': Canad... (Apr '16) Tue Heidemarie 3
News Record number of deportations took place on Oba... Dec 26 tomin cali 1
News Dioceses in Texas, New Mexico to hold El Paso b... Dec 22 L Morales 6
News Mexican immigrants' holiday trips home overshad... Dec 21 spytheweb 2
News Officials: Native dreamcatchers used in meth sm... Dec 20 Jackie of Deming 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,807 • Total comments across all topics: 277,418,623

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC