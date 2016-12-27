Mexico's Colima volcano erupts, making 1.5 mile ash plume
Mexico's Ministry of Interior said the Colima volcano has generated eruptions that have created ash plumes up to 1,000 feet tall. Luis Felipe Puente Espinosa, the Interior Ministry's public safety coordinator, said in a statement that the latest eruption occurred early Tuesday, and created an ash plume about 1.5 miles tall.
