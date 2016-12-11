Mexico fuel price increase seen boost...

Mexico fuel price increase seen boosting sales of more efficient cars

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

An imminent jump in Mexican gasoline prices should not reduce auto sales in the near term but will ultimately boost the market for more fuel-efficient cars, a leading Mexican auto industry group said on Thursday. This week, Mexico's finance ministry said gasoline costs would rise by up to 20.1 percent in January as it moved to end years of government-set prices, prompting economists to begin upwardly revising inflation forecasts for 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mexico to use border security, immigration as l... Thu Wildchild 7
News The numbers don't lie, but anti-immigration rad... Dec 27 Jayhawker 7
News 'It's normal. I like them, they like me': Canad... (Apr '16) Dec 27 Heidemarie 3
News Record number of deportations took place on Oba... Dec 26 tomin cali 1
News Dioceses in Texas, New Mexico to hold El Paso b... Dec 22 L Morales 6
News Mexican immigrants' holiday trips home overshad... Dec 21 spytheweb 2
News Officials: Native dreamcatchers used in meth sm... Dec 20 Jackie of Deming 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,633 • Total comments across all topics: 277,468,260

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC