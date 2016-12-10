Mexico fireworks market blast kills at least 10, hurts scores
At least 27 people died in an explosion at a fireworks market outside the Mexican capital on Tuesday, according to a local emergency services official. The blast at the San Pablito fireworks market in Tultepec, about 20 miles north of Mexico City, also injured at least 70 others, according to a tweet from federal police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dioceses in Texas, New Mexico to hold El Paso b...
|Thu
|L Morales
|6
|Mexican immigrants' holiday trips home overshad...
|Dec 21
|spytheweb
|2
|Officials: Native dreamcatchers used in meth sm...
|Dec 20
|Jackie of Deming
|4
|Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille...
|Dec 18
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|Over 10,000 Stranded Haitians Could Seek Asylum...
|Dec 17
|lsluera61
|1
|30-foot statue from Mexico part of Texas church...
|Dec 13
|New Resident
|64
|Fugitive in Grand Terrace child molestations ca... (Nov '09)
|Dec 11
|Muneca
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC