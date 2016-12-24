Mexico Fireworks Death Toll Now 36

Deadly blasts on Tuesday in the San Pablito market sent huge plumes of smoke billowing into the sky and shook the ground in neighboring towns. The market is in Tultepec, a city about 40 kilometers north of Mexico City that bills itself as the country's fireworks capital.

