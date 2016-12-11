Mexico cenbank unanimous in interest ...

Mexico cenbank unanimous in interest rate hike-minutes

Reuters

Dec 29 Mexican policymakers were unanimous in deciding to hike interest rates earlier this month in a bid to cool quickening inflation after the peso fell to record lows in the wake of Donald Trump's U.S. presidential election victory in November. Policymakers voted 5 to 0 to raise the bank's key rate by 50 basis points to 5.75 percent, its highest since April 2009, the minutes showed.

Chicago, IL

