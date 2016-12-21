Mexico Begins Importing Medical Marij...

Mexico Begins Importing Medical Marijuana As Views on Therapeutic Cannabis Evolve

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: LA Weekly

While both the United States and Mexico continue to suffer in their own ways from the war on drugs - one from skyrocketing overdose rates and the other from ruthless, omnipresent cartels - the neighbors are now linked by the unlikely exporting of cannabis-related products from Southern California to Latin America. HempMeds, a subsidiary of Medical Marijuana Inc., has formed the first cannabis-based export partnership to Mexico, Brazil, Paraguay, Argentina and Chile with its export of Real Scientific Hemp Oil and its THC-free counterpart, Real Scientific Hemp Oil-X.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dioceses in Texas, New Mexico to hold El Paso b... Thu L Morales 6
News Mexican immigrants' holiday trips home overshad... Dec 21 spytheweb 2
News Officials: Native dreamcatchers used in meth sm... Dec 20 Jackie of Deming 4
News Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille... Dec 18 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News Over 10,000 Stranded Haitians Could Seek Asylum... Dec 17 lsluera61 1
News 30-foot statue from Mexico part of Texas church... Dec 13 New Resident 64
News Fugitive in Grand Terrace child molestations ca... (Nov '09) Dec 11 Muneca 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,178 • Total comments across all topics: 277,327,191

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC