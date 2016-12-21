Mexico Begins Importing Medical Marijuana As Views on Therapeutic Cannabis Evolve

While both the United States and Mexico continue to suffer in their own ways from the war on drugs - one from skyrocketing overdose rates and the other from ruthless, omnipresent cartels - the neighbors are now linked by the unlikely exporting of cannabis-related products from Southern California to Latin America. HempMeds, a subsidiary of Medical Marijuana Inc., has formed the first cannabis-based export partnership to Mexico, Brazil, Paraguay, Argentina and Chile with its export of Real Scientific Hemp Oil and its THC-free counterpart, Real Scientific Hemp Oil-X.

