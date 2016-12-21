Mexicans mourn dead, seek relatives, after fireworks blast
Some brought photos of their missing loved ones to the Mexican fireworks market where a series of explosions killed at least 35 people, while others who had already claimed their dead began to mourn their loss. Friends and relatives of Ernesto Ornelas, 67, gathered in the narrow street in front of his house in the Mexico City suburb of Naucalpan late Wednesday to pray, sing and mourn his loss in the deadly blasts, whose cause has still not been determined.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dioceses in Texas, New Mexico to hold El Paso b...
|Thu
|L Morales
|6
|Mexican immigrants' holiday trips home overshad...
|Dec 21
|spytheweb
|2
|Officials: Native dreamcatchers used in meth sm...
|Dec 20
|Jackie of Deming
|4
|Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille...
|Dec 18
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|Over 10,000 Stranded Haitians Could Seek Asylum...
|Dec 17
|lsluera61
|1
|30-foot statue from Mexico part of Texas church...
|Dec 13
|New Resident
|64
|Fugitive in Grand Terrace child molestations ca... (Nov '09)
|Dec 11
|Muneca
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC