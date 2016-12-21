Mexicans mourn dead, seek relatives, after fireworks blast

Some brought photos of their missing loved ones to the Mexican fireworks market where a series of explosions killed at least 35 people, while others who had already claimed their dead began to mourn their loss. Friends and relatives of Ernesto Ornelas, 67, gathered in the narrow street in front of his house in the Mexico City suburb of Naucalpan late Wednesday to pray, sing and mourn his loss in the deadly blasts, whose cause has still not been determined.

