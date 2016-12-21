Mexican drug cartel handed out Christ...

Mexican drug cartel handed out Christmas gifts: report

8 hrs ago Read more: DNA India

The Cartel del Noreste is a splinter group from the ultra-violent Zetas drug cartel, which is resposible for some of the worst atrocities in the drug war of Mexico. Mexican authorities are investigating reports that a drug cartel handed out toys, blankets and turkey dinners to residents of a crime-ridden city across the United States border.

