Mexican airline Interjet gives safety check to Russian 'Superjets' Low-cost carrier says it's had to cancel some flights due to a mandatory safety inspection. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2iDaYJw MEXICO CITY - The Mexican airline Interjet says it's had to cancel some flights due to a mandatory safety inspection of its Russian-made Superjet 100 aircraft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.