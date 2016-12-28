Mexican airline Interjet gives safety...

Mexican airline Interjet gives safety check to Russian 'Superjets'

12 hrs ago

MEXICO CITY - The Mexican airline Interjet says it's had to cancel some flights due to a mandatory safety inspection of its Russian-made Superjet 100 aircraft.

Chicago, IL

